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Outer space comes to Kentucky: Inaugural summit gathers leaders in space sector
By Jenny Buccola,8 days ago
(The Center Square) – Industry leaders are pursuing economic growth in the space science and exploration sector with the first Kentucky Space Summit in Lexington today. The daylong conference will bring together researchers, policymakers and business leaders wanting to expand Kentucky’s involvement in space ventures, as well as increase the global visibility of Kentucky’s current contributions.