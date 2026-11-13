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Fremont Channel Aquifer Project encounters bidletting issues
By Mike Peterson,8 days ago
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are dealing with bidletting snags in the Fremont Channel Aquifer Project. Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously adopted the plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimates for two wells and the well houses and site improvement work associated with the project. However, the council took no action on bids for the project on advice of Bob Veenstra, engineer with Greenwood Consulting. Veenstra says Sargent Drilling of Geneva, Nebraska's bid of $779,906 is the lowest of three for the wells, while Big Lake Construction's bid of more than $1,243,000 was the lowest of only two for the well houses.