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Milan Schools Pushes Back on State Safety Funding Requirements
8 days ago
Milan Area Schools plans to forgo an estimated $232,000 in state school safety funding this year over concerns about legal protections following a mass casualty incident. During its Nov. 11 meeting, the Milan Area Schools Board of Education reached a consensus not to pursue the safety funding while moving forward with a separate application for approximately $116,000 in student mental health support.
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