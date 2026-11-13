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Chelsea Schools Invites the Community to the Young Fives Open House
8 days ago
The Chelsea School District is inviting the community into North Creek Elementary School to see the results of an important bond project. The school district announced on Nov. 13 about the upcoming event, “Chelsea School District invites families, neighbors, and community members to an open house celebrating the newly renovated Young Fives learning space at North Creek Elementary School on Tuesday, November 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.”