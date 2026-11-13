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Hundreds of people turn out for Gilbert child safety event
By AZFamily Digital News Staff,8 days ago
GILBERT, AZ (AZFamily) — Several hundred people attended the first Lights, Sirens and Safety event in Gilbert, which brought child safety resources together for local families. Desert Shores Pediatrics hosted the event. Representatives from Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Banner Poison Control Center took part, along with Gilbert police and...
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