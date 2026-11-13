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Lakeland Turns Into Open-Air Gallery as 11 Global Muralists Paint Downtown Walls
By Paige Halvorsen,8 days ago
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market — Festival Community Mural Activities. Downtown Lakeland's blank walls are getting a colorful overhaul this week as 11 national and international muralists descend on the city for Color Wave Walls, a new festival turning downtown streets into what organizers call an open-air art gallery. Artists from France, Australia, Spain, Canada and the Netherlands are among those wielding spray cans and brushes across the city, with only one of the 11 hailing from Polk County itself.
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