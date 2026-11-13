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Disney Plus Brings 3D Movies, Dolby Vision, and Atmos to Meta Quest
By Disney Plus Brings 3D Movies, Dolby Vision,Atmos to Meta Quest,8 days ago
Disney Plus has released a major update for its virtual reality application on Meta Quest headsets, introducing more than 60 3D movies and immersive viewing environments. This update aims to enhance the streaming experience for users utilizing compatible virtual reality hardware. According to the official announcement, the new 3D content...