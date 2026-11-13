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Valley Stream 24 gets $100K boost for Vision 2030 classroom upgrades
By Hailey Fulmer,8 days ago
Valley Stream School District 24’s push to reinvent the traditional classroom just got a $100,000 boost. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin secured the grant to support the district’s Vision 2030 initiative, which is transforming classrooms into flexible, modern spaces meant to prepare students for a fast-changing world. The money will help the district renovate a classroom at Brooklyn Avenue Elementary School and provide new furniture for a second classroom.