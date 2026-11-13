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I explored every Windows 11 recovery option, and here’s when to use each one
By Mauro Huculak,7 days ago
Windows 11 includes tools to repair, restore, reset, and recover the operating system and personal files. Windows Update can reinstall the current version while keeping apps, files, and settings. Point-in-time restore rolls back the system and local files, while System Restore focuses on system changes. Quick Machine Recovery can find...