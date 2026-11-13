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NDA Completed for Zipalertinib Plus Chemo in Frontline EGFR Exon 20 NSCLC
9 days ago
The NDA was completed for first-line zipalertinib plus platinum chemotherapy in EGFR exon 20 insertion NSCLC, based on phase 3 REZILIENT3 data showing improved PFS. A new drug application has been submitted to the FDA for zipalertinib (CLN-081/TAS6417) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with previously untreated, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, according to a news release.1 Zipalertinib is an investigational oral, irreversible, next-generation EGFR inhibitor selected for its activity against exon 20 insertion variants.1.