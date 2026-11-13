undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kith and the New York Knicks Unveil 2026–2027 Championship Collection, Paying Tribute to Walt Frazier
By Victor Ahonsi,8 days ago
Kith is celebrating the New York Knicks’ 2026 NBA championship with a new collection dedicated to the team’s legacy and its place in the city’s culture. Arriving November 13, the Kith for the New York Knicks 2026–2027 collection brings together collaborations with AVIREX, PLYRS UNTD, Forever Collectibles, Wilson, ‘47, and graphic artist Michael Doret. The extensive lineup includes leather outerwear, tailored separates, sportswear, player-inspired shirts, headwear, and accessories, alongside dedicated offerings for children and babies.