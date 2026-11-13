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Friedberg JCC program helps individuals with disabilities find employment
By Abigail Grieco,8 days ago
A career in early childhood education begins with learning how to care for children, but for participants in the Barry and Florence Friedberg Jewish Community Center’s Teacher Assistant Development Program, it also means discovering their strengths and building confidence in their abilities. The program, known as TADP, provides individuals...