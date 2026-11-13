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Missouri to end state-run developmental disability case management
By Steph Quinn, Missouri Independent,9 days ago
Support coordinators based in regional offices of the Missouri Department of Mental Health currently provide case management to more than 5,000 individuals with developmental disabilities, mostly in the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent). More than 5,000 Missourians with developmental disabilities who rely on state employees...