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Gates of Wrath: Man charged with punching neighbor inside upscale St. Augustine development
By Staff,8 days ago
A Madeira resident is accused of punching a 68-year-old man who confronted him about walking through a house the older man was building in the gated St. Augustine community. The homeowner spotted the 52-year-old resident inside the unfinished house on the evening of Oct. 13, according to a St. Augustine police warrant affidavit.