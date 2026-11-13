undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Secretlab Unveils Upcoming LA Experience Store & Dedicated Best Buy Spaces
By Nicholas Rambhajue,8 days ago
Secretlab announced its first LA Experience Store and dedicated Best Buy spaces across the US, launching on November 18, 2026. Known for the TITAN Evo, ATLAS, MAGNUS Pro, and more, Secretlab is bringing its chairs and desks to retail stores across the US, starting on November 18, 2026. In Los Angeles, Secretlab is opening its first Experience Store, featuring the latest products for customers to try and consult on personalized setups. Alongside the Experience Store, Secretlab is rolling out dedicated spaces across 15 Best Buy locations.