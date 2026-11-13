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Obituary: Woodgerd, Betty
By Kendyl Householder,8 days ago
Betty (Lindamood) Woodgerd has come to the end of her journey. Born in Marietta on August 1st, 1934 she lived here her entire life. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1952, attended Ohio University for two years and married Harold Woodgerd in 1957. Betty always valued the friends she made while working at B.F. Goodrich from 1955-1965, with a two-year break when her son Michael was born. She spent many happy years working for Dr. Don Williams from 1966-1978. Betty finished her active working life with Dr. Lloyd Dennis from 1985-1996, and watched the Dennis kids all grow up.