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Nick Dobler Announces Departure From Coffeyville Football
By Prescott Deckinger,8 days ago
After three seasons at the helm of Coffeyville football, Nick Dobler is no longer the head coach of the Red Ravens. Dobler announced the news on his X account, stating, "With a heavy heart and full of mixed emotions, I am no longer the head coach at Coffeyville CC. I want to thank all the players, coaches, and people on campus that I have been blessed to work with. I have no idea my next step/journey in life."
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