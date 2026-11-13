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Obituary: Brookover, Harlan “Dean”
By Kendyl Householder,7 days ago
Harlan “Dean” Brookover, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 11, 2026 at Camden Clark Medical Center, surrounded by loving family. He was born August 6, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Howard Eugene and Sara Rebecca Brookover. Dean graduated from high school and went on to serve in United States Navy for a few years until enlisting in the United States National Guard. He also served for several years with the VFW Post 8127 alongside his wife. Dean was known for his hardworking nature and faith. He owned and operated two different towing companies, worked for several years at Kardex, but his greatest passion was working on his farm, where he took immense pride in tending to his farm and all his beloved animals.