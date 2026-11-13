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Obituary: Frazier, May Belle
By Kendyl Householder,7 days ago
May Belle Frazier, 97, passed away on November 10, 2026. She was born on December 4, 1928, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to the late George and Julia Haynes. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, and she carried herself with the kind of grace that made people feel at home in her presence. May Belle had a gift for making ordinary days feel a little brighter. She was loving, funny, and wise, which is a powerful combination, because it means she could comfort you, make you laugh, and then tell you exactly what you needed to hear, whether you were ready for it or not.