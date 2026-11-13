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Obituary: Morris, Barbara Jean
By Kendyl Householder,7 days ago
Barbara Jean Morris, 85, of Newport, Ohio, passed away on November 9, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories, laughter, and love. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She worked right alongside her late husband, Terry Morris, at Days TV, where they shared many years of hard work together. She later retired from Ewing School.