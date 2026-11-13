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Obituary: DeLancey, Maysel Irene
By Kendyl Householder,8 days ago
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Maysel Irene DeLancey, who was surrounded by her loving family at Pineview Care Center in Harrisville, West Virginia on Nov. 12, 2026. Born on July 8, 1927, in the community of Arnold’s Creek, Doddridge County, West Virginia, Maysel was a source of strength and enduring love for her family throughout her 99 years.