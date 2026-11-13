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Lowville resident charged with disorderly conduct allegedly screamed vulgarities and threatened local tenants
8 days ago
LOWVILLE- A village resident is faced with an accusation after police looked into a complaint this week. On Tuesday, Lowville Police responded to reports of an altercation outside of the Bateman Apartments. As a result of their investigation, Levi Pfendler, 28, of Lowville, NY was arrested and charged with disorderly...
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