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B-21 Raider completes successful weapon-release test, marking milestone for future bomber fleet
By Tamara Chibe,8 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Air Force’s next-generation stealth bomber has reached another major milestone, successfully demonstrating its ability to release weapons during flight testing. The Air Force and aircraft manufacturer Northrop Grumman announced Friday that the B-21 Raider completed the test, marking an important step toward...
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