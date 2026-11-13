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Jimmie Hale Mission to open warming station Friday and Saturday nights
By ABC 33/40,8 days ago
The Jimmie Hale Mission will open its warming station Friday and Saturday nights as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. The station will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night at 3420 2nd Ave. North in Birmingham. Men, women and families who are unhoused or lack sufficient heat at home can come in for a warm dinner and breakfast. Cold-weather clothing and supplies will be available as supplies allow.