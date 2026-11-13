undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trotabresib Plus CRT Fails to Improve PFS in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma
8 days ago
Adding trotabresib to chemoradiotherapy did not improve progression-free or overall survival and was associated with more dose reductions and interruptions. , results from a randomized phase 2 trial (NCT04324840) demonstrated that adding trotabresib (CC-90010) to postoperative chemoradiotherapy did not improve progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with newly diagnosed IDH wild-type glioblastoma. The experimental regimen was evaluated against temozolomide plus radiotherapy alone. The findings were presented by Angelo Dipasquale, MD, a medical oncologist in the division of neuro-oncology and early-phase clinical trials at IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital in Milan, Italy.