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Illinois treasurer renews $10 million ‘stable, safe investment’ in Israel Bonds
By JNS Staff,9 days ago
Michael Frerichs, treasurer of Illinois, announced a renewed $10 million investment from the Land of Lincoln in Israel Bonds on Thursday. The announcement, which came six paragraphs into a press release about the state purchasing $50 million in Republic of Poland Bonds, stated that the five-year renewal of the Israel Bonds comes at a 6.17% interest rate, “the highest in the last 25 years.”