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Fox News’ Peter Doocy Asks Ron DeSantis If He’d ‘Be Interested’ in Replacing Pete Hegseth as Trump’s Defense Secretary
8 days ago
Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) if he'd be "interested" in replacing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as rumors increase about the Republican's political future. DeSantis joined Doocy on The FOX News Rundown podcast on Friday and Doocy wrapped up the interview by noting DeSantis's name has...
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