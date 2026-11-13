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Mother Emanuel’s New Memorial Confronts the Hate That Killed Black Worshippers
By Brandon Tensley,8 days ago
Chris Singleton remembers vividly how one phone call and a horrific act upended his life in South Carolina. On June 17, 2015, the collegiate baseball player had recently finished a successful freshman season. As he relaxed on the couch, a woman called from his mother’s phone, urging him to get to Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The 18-year-old sensed that something terrible had happened.
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