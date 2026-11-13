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USWNT icon Alyssa Naeher announces retirement from professional soccer after historic goalkeeping career
By Sandra Herrera,8 days ago
On a hot day in Paris during the 2024 Summer Games, the U.S. women's national team had one thing standing between a pressing Brazil and a gold medal -- Alyssa Naeher. With a one-goal lead and the USWNT scrambling as the game wound down, Naeher did what she did best and made the hard thing look routine. With stretched-out limbs, she made a late-game save that secured a 1-0 gold medal win, with little theatrics afterward. Now, one of the most decorated goalkeepers in United States history is officially hanging up her cleats. Naeher, whose international career ended in 2024, announced her retirement from professional soccer.