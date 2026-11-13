undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Huntington Contractor And His Company Plead Guilty to Possessing Forged Town of Islip Building Permit
By Chris Boyle,8 days ago
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Tool Time Construction Inc., and the company’s owner, Robert Cortese, 39, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument for presenting a fraudulent Town of Islip building permit to a homeowner in Great River in 2021.
9