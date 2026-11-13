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Governor Hochul Announces Cutting Edge AI Company AARU Will Expand In New York City, Creating Over 650 New Jobs
By Chris Boyle,8 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Aaru, a Manhattan-based AI company that helps businesses test new products and ideas before bringing them to market, will expand its operations in New York City and create over 650 new jobs over the next five years. The company plans to keep growing in New York and will invest in the State to make New York the home of its research and development operations. The company will lease and build out more than 27,000 square feet of office space near Union Square, growing its workforce from about 60 employees today to more than 700.
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