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Inspired by Somerset Development commemorates Bell Works Fort Monmouth grand opening
By ROI-NJ Staff,8 days ago
Leading developer Inspired by Somerset Development (Inspired) announced Nov. 13 the grand opening of Bell Works Fort Monmouth, the third Bell Works location nationwide and the second in New Jersey. Spanning nearly 277,000 square feet and located in the Borough of Tinton Falls, the campus demonstrates demand for Inspired’s signature...