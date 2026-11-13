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Gas prices fall below $4 nationwide as mortgage rates decline for fourth straight week
By Keenan Gibson,8 days ago
(CNN)- Americans are seeing some relief at the gas pump as the national average price for regular gasoline falls below $4 a gallon for the first time since July. According to AAA, the average price of self-serve regular gasoline dropped below the $4 mark this week, providing some relief for drivers facing higher living expenses.
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