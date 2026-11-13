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Kulanu opens Cedarhurst center expanding services for adults with disabilities
By Melissa Berman,8 days ago
For adults with disabilities, opportunities to develop job skills, build independence and become active members of the community can make a meaningful difference. Kulanu Academy in Cedarhurst is expanding those opportunities with the opening of its new Kulanu Center for Adult Services, a facility designed to help participants learn, work and thrive.