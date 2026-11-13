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Morning Business Report: Nvidia names new executive as Family Dollar agrees to $63 million settlement
By Keenan Gibson,8 days ago
(LILAMAX)- Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia has named Colette Kress as its new top executive following the resignation of Jensen Huang amid allegations involving personal relationships. Huang resigned after admitting to an affair with a woman described in reports as a suspected Chinese spy. Additional allegations involve possible relationships with two...