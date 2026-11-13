undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Uzbekistan's President reviews possible $1.8-B Bukhara refinery expansion plans
8 days ago
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the current operations of the Bukhara Oil Refinery. The presentation also covered a prospective project to expand the refinery's production capacity. The project, with a preliminary estimated cost of $1.8 billion, envisages introducing advanced oil refining and petrochemical technologies and constructing new processing units.