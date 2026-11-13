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KMG and Samsung E&A discuss 3-MMtpy Pavlodar petrochemicals expansion project
8 days ago
In Astana, the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, met with the executive vice president and head of sales and business development of Samsung E&A, Robert Yun, according to a KMG press release. The possibilities of the Korean company's participation in the development of design documentation (FEED) for expanding the capacity of the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant from 6 million to 9 million tons per year are currently being discussed.