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Texans' David Montgomery: Practices again Friday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Montgomery (groin) practiced for a second straight day Friday after missing the past month, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Woody Marks (knee) is also practicing Friday, after sitting out Thursday. At this point, it isn't clear if either or both will be available Sunday at Cleveland. Montgomery is coming back from an injury that's kept him out for more than a month, while Marks is dealing with something that seems to be more recent but less severe.