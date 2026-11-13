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Virgin River Renewed for Season 9, Becomes Netflix’s Longest-Running Scripted Drama
By Blexmedia,8 days ago
Netflix has renewed Virgin River for Season 9, months ahead of Season 8’s 2027 premiere. The new season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, bringing the series’ total to 94 episodes and officially making it Netflix’s longest-running original scripted drama by number of seasons, surpassing Spanish teen drama Elite, which ran for eight seasons. By episode count, it ties current record holder Grace and Frankie, though that half-hour comedy ran for seven seasons with a significantly shorter overall runtime.