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New Children Of Blood And Bone Trailer Unleashes Zélie’s Fight for Magic
By SU Staff,8 days ago
Paramount just dropped a new trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, and it’s packed with the kind of tension, magic, and heartbreak that fans of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel have been waiting years to see on screen. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film arrives in theaters January 15, and this latest footage proves it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated fantasy adaptations in recent memory.