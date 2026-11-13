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GAIL and KRIBHCO sign MoU to explore 1.27-MMtpy gas-based urea plant in India
8 days ago
GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to explore the opportunity of establishing a gas-based urea plant in Andhra Pradesh. The urea production facility is envisaged to have a capacity of 1.27 MMtpy at Mulapeta, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh along GAIL's Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline (SAPL).