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Tony Katz on the Clark County Hand Count Vote and Joe Scarborough’s Election Claim
By Editorial Staff,9 days ago
Tony Katz on the Clark County Hand Count Vote and Joe Scarborough’s Election Claim. The Clark County Election Board voted 2-1 against a hand count of ballots in four precincts after an Election Day scanner malfunction in the Senate District 45 race, where Republican Chris Garten led his Democratic challenger by 297 votes, as reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle.