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What Happens After The Connecticut Legislative Landslide? For Democrats It’s The A Word – Affordability
By Lennie Grimaldi,4 days ago
From the advocacy group ImpactCT, https://www.impactconn.org/. Last week, we unpacked the breadth of Connecticut’s and the country’s Republican midterm losses and began considering what Democrats could do here with their expanded majorities. This week, we have another question worth considering: how long should Democrats expect those majorities to last?