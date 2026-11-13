undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SDSU names John Blanton Jr. vice president for research and economic development
7 days ago
South Dakota State University has named John Blanton Jr. its next vice president for research and economic development, following a national search. Blanton currently serves as associate dean for research in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station. Blanton will...