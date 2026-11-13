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Delta Theta Tau Sorority Donates To Warsaw School Nurses
8 days ago
WARSAW – The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Theta Tau sorority recently donated a total of $1,200 in financial assistance to area school nurses. Recipients included nurses at Warsaw Community High School, Edgewood Middle School, Lakeview Middle School, the Gateway School, and Eisenhower, Harrison, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Washington, Claypool and Leesburg elementary schools, according to a news release from the sorority.