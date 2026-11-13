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Texans' Woody Marks: Back at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Marks (knee) was back at practice Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. After sitting out Thursday's practice, Marks' return to the field Friday is a positive sign for his chances of being available Sunday against the Browns. David Montgomery (groin) is also practicing Friday, following a limited session Thursday, but it isn't yet clear if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's matchup with the Browns.