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Titans' Carnell Tate: Ruled out for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff,9 days ago
Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. There was previously some optimism that Tate -- who last played in Week 7 -- would be able to return after the Titans' Week 9 bye, but the wideout's absence will continue at least until Nov. 22 against the Cowboys, a contest that coach Robert Saleh is hopeful the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft will be back for, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. For now, added WR snaps/targets will be available for Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor alongside Wan'Dale Robinson, with Calvin Ridley also mixing in, an arrangement that was in play during Tennessee's Nov. 1 loss to the Bengals.