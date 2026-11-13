undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Three Arrested After Careless Shooting West of Modesto
By Amy Boateng,8 days ago
Stanislaus County deputies arrested three people and recovered multiple firearms after a report of a careless shooting at a residence west of Modesto. A vehicle tied to the incident left the area, deputies stopped it, and investigators learned that someone at the house was on probation, according to the sheriff's department. The Modesto Bee reported the call came in around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the 500 block of South Hart Road. FOX40 described the same response as coming around 6 p.m. on a Monday.
25