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Manassas Airport Breaks Ground On New Control Tower, Replacing 1992 Colorado Relic
By Eric Ramirez,7 days ago
Washington Manassas Airport officials broke ground on a new air traffic control tower, a project meant to replace a structure that has guided planes in and out of the Northern Virginia airfield since 1992. The new tower will give controllers a much higher vantage point and significantly more room to work, train and monitor the airfield than the current setup allows.
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