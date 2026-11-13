undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flawed Dealer Process is Threatening Today’s Vehicle Acquisition Strategy
By Brad Parker,8 days ago
Across dealer roundtables and 20 groups, a quiet but persistent frustration has taken hold. Dealers who have been buying and selling vehicles for decades are raising the same questions: What does the right process actually look like? How do you protect yourself? These are not questions being asked by newcomers. They are being asked by owners who built their businesses on auctions, trade-ins and franchise retail, and who are now navigating the comparatively uncharted territory of direct private-party vehicle acquisition.